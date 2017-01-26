Frische Forum Fleisch Ehrlich, offen und transparent
Von Gerd Abeln, Jörg Schiffeler und Sandra Sieler
Die Landwirtschaft ebenso wie die Fleischwirtschaft sind seit Jahren gewachsen, haben ihre Produkte und Prozesse optimiert. Aber irgendwann auf diesem Weg der Technisierung und Modernisierung ist das Vertrauen der Verbraucher auf der Strecke geblieben. Nicht nur das Grünbuch des Bundesernährungsministers zeigt, dass sich auch die Politik darüber Gedanken macht. Ein „Weiter so“ scheint es kaum zu geben. Ein „Alles auf Anfang“ geht jedoch genauso wenig. Das Frische Forum Fleisch am ersten Messetag der Grünen Woche in Berlin begab sich auf die Suche danach, was eine zukunftsfähige Land- und Fleischwirtschaft leisten müssen.
„Die Landwirtschaft hat die Deutungshoheit in Agrarfragen verloren“, fasste Balmann die Ausgangspunkte seines Vortrags zusammen und meinte, dass zum Teil eher NGOs gefragt würden, um Zusammenhänge zu erklären. Der Wissenschaftler von der Abteilung Betriebs- und Strukturentwicklung im ländlichen Raum stellte die These auf, dass Probleme und Konflikte eng verbunden sind mit dem Mythos „bäuerliche Landwirtschaft“.
Vor diesem Hintergrund müsse die Landwirtschaft Vertrauen zurückgewinnen. Eine Strategie der „Romantisierung“ verkenne allerdings dabei die Realität. Der Agrarökonom empfahl daher eine „Entmythologisierung“, die allerdings eine selbstkritische Analyse seitens der Landwirtschaft erfordere. Als Konsequenz sei der Verlust von Privilegien zu tragen, zugleich bestehe der Bedarf an Übernahme von gesellschaftlicher Verantwortung (CSR). Dabei müssten die Interessen von Partnern in der Kette, Mitarbeitern oder Geldgebern fair ausbalanciert werden.
„Ohne Innovationen geht gar nichts“, mahnte der IAMO-Vertreter und forderte technische als auch organisatorische und institutionelle Bausteine. Dabei seien ein weiterer Strukturwandel trotz erheblicher sozialer Kosten und Konfliktpotenziale unvermeidbar und konstruktive Auseinandersetzungen erforderlich. Zunächst müsse landwirtschaftsintern gestritten werden, erst danach könne man glaubwürdig mit der Gesellschaft diskutieren. „Die Schaffung von Akzeptanz ist eine gewaltige Herausforderung“, schlussfolgerte Balmann. Die Größenordnung sei vergleichbar mit dem Transformationsprozess der ostdeutschen Landwirtschaft nach der Wende.
Reden statt protestierenBauern suchen faire Partner. Davon ist Alois Wohlfahrt überzeugt. Zusammen mit „Bauer Willi“ bildet er ein Team, das die Kommunikation zwischen Verbrauchern und Landwirten fördert. Das gelingt den beiden Landwirten mit Hilfe des Internets und der sozialen Netzwerke. Der Allgäuer Wohlfahrt sieht im ständigen Streben nach Wachstum eine Kernursache für die Probleme der Landwirtschaft von heute. Bauern seien eben immer auch Unternehmer, die um das Überleben ihres Hofs kämpfen und ihre Familie ernähren wollen. So arbeiteten die Landwirte immer effizienter, erhalten Subventionsgelder der EU und am Ende reicht es, um die Gesellschaft zu ernähren. „Wir machen satt“, betonte Wohlfahrt.
„Wir müssen den Abliefermodus beenden und Partner suchen“, forderte Wohlfahrt und berichtete über die Zusammenarbeit des regionalen Händlers Feneberg mit den Landwirten der Region. Unter der Marke „Von Hier“ sei etwas ganz Neues entstanden. Nach mehr als 20 Jahren sei die Eigenmarke ein Aushängeschild für den Händler und die beteiligten Produzenten. Gemeinsam hätten beide auch einen Weg aus der Tiefpreisspirale gefunden, unter anderem mit einer mutigen Anpassung.
Frech, modern und neuNothing Kleingedrucktes: Das haben die beiden Jungunternehmer Harm Böckmann und Niko Brand (Brand Qualitätsfleisch) zum Grundsatz ihrer Wurstmarke „Supermeatboy“ erklärt. Während ihres Studiums sei die Idee entstanden, das perfekte Fleischprodukt anzubieten, das den Anforderungen des Landwirts, der Industrie und der Gesellschaft gerecht wird. Dabei ging es um einen sinnvollen Kompromiss aus Nachhaltigkeit und gutem Preis, wie der End-Zwanziger Böckmann den Teilnehmern des Frische Forums erläuterte. Es sei ihm eine ganz besondere Ehre, sein Produkt vor der – sicherlich auch kritischen – Fleischwirtschaft zu präsentieren, ließ der aus einer landwirtschaftlich geprägten Familie stammende Niedersachse seine Zuhörer wissen. Drei Leitlinien prägen die Produkte der Marke Supermeatboy, die die Unternehmer auch offensiv bewerben: echtes Tierwohl, echter Lohn, echte Transparenz.
Was oft noch unterschätzt werde, seien die Erwartung der Konsumenten an die Arbeitsbedingungen in der Prozesskette. Schließlich müssten nicht nur Tiere mit Respekt behandelt werden, gleiches gelte für die Menschen. So geben die Macher des Supermeatboy das Versprechen, auf Leiharbeit zu verzichten. Prekäre Arbeitsverhältnisse seien tabu.
Transparenz über die Erzeugerbetriebe schafft ein Trackingcode auf jeder Packung, der direkt zum jeweiligen Landwirt führt. Bei den kleinen Strukturen sei das eben darstellbar, so Böckmann. „Landwirtschaft und Fleischindustrie haben viel Zeit und Mühe investiert, um ihre Produkte und Prozesse zu verbessern. Das gilt allerdings nicht für das Marketing“, merkte der Jungunternehmer an.
Frische Forum Fleisch Jeder trägt Verantwortung
Wer als Fleisch- oder Fleischwarenanbieter in den sozialen Medien unterwegs ist, sieht sich immer auch der Kritik ausgesetzt. Das ist beim Supermeatboy nicht anders. Hier lasse man kritische Postings zu und weise zwar sachlich, aber in einem lockeren Ton darauf hin, dass die Tiere mit größtmöglicher Würde gehalten und geschlachtet würden. Das Schlachten an sich sei für die Wurst aber nun mal notwendig, daran lässt man keinen Zweifel.
Gefragt nach den Herausforderungen der nächsten Jahre, lenkte Böckmann den Blick vor allem auf die Ganztier-Vermarktung, wünschte sich aber ebenso strategische Partner, um die Marke weiterzuentwickeln.
Metzger ist ein guter JobDer Politikberater Balmann sah in dem Supermeatboy schon den ersten Ansatz, Verantwortung zu übernehmen. Die jungen Leute hätten ein Produkt entwickelt, das es ermögliche, die Mehrkosten zu tragen. Nur Nischenprodukte lösten die Probleme noch nicht.
Frische Forum Fleisch Gerechter Stolz braucht eine solide Basis
Dohrmann: „Das geht nur mit anderen Preisen.“ Landwirte äußerten ihm gegenüber auch immer die Befürchtung, dass die Tierproduktion ins Ausland abwandere, wenn hierzulande immer schärfere Regelungen eingeführt werden. Das hätten die Wissenschaftler in ihrem Gutachten für das Bundeslandwirtschaftsministerium durchaus eingerechnet. Der Verbraucher sei ja scheinbar bereit, mehr für das Tierwohl zu bezahlen. „Außerdem kostet ja nicht alles mehr“, relativierte Balmann. Moderne Milchviehställe entsprächen bereits heute den Vorgaben. In der Mast gebe es jedoch viele Maßnahmen, die tatsächlich Geld kosteten.
