Frische Forum Fleisch Ehrlich, offen und transparent

Von Gerd Abeln, Jörg Schiffeler und Sandra Sieler



Die Landwirtschaft ebenso wie die Fleischwirtschaft sind seit Jahren gewachsen, haben ihre Produkte und Prozesse optimiert. Aber irgendwann auf diesem Weg der Technisierung und Modernisierung ist das Vertrauen der Verbraucher auf der Strecke geblieben. Nicht nur das Grünbuch des Bundesernährungsministers zeigt, dass sich auch die Politik darüber Gedanken macht. Ein „Weiter so“ scheint es kaum zu geben. Ein „Alles auf Anfang“ geht jedoch genauso wenig. Das Frische Forum Fleisch am ersten Messetag der Grünen Woche in Berlin begab sich auf die Suche danach, was eine zukunftsfähige Land- und Fleischwirtschaft leisten müssen.

Berlin - Grüne Woche: 32. Frische Forum Fleisch 2017

Metzger ist ein guter Job

Foto: Felix Holland Clemens Tönnies

„Wir müssen aufhören, uns ideologisch in eine Ecke stellen zu lassen.“ Clemens Tönnies Teilen

Mehr zum Thema Frische Forum Fleisch Gerechter Stolz braucht eine solide Basis

Foto: Felix Holland Herbert Dohrmann

Foto: Felix Holland

Der Politikberater Balmann sah in dem Supermeatboy schon den ersten Ansatz, Verantwortung zu übernehmen. Die jungen Leute hätten ein Produkt entwickelt, das es ermögliche, die Mehrkosten zu tragen. Nur Nischenprodukte lösten die Probleme noch nicht.Clemens Tönnies, der sich von Böckmann an die eigenen beruflichen Anfänge erinnert fühlte, merkte in der anschließenden Diskussion an, dass es nur an einem Punkt der Wertschöpfungskette Geld gebe. Und das sei an der Kasse. Lasse man dem Verbraucher die Wahl zwischen Rouladen für 19,90 Euro oder 9,99 Euro im Angebot, entscheide dieser sich immer noch für das preiswertere Produkt. „Wir sind außerdem konfrontiert mit NGOs, die nicht wollen, was wir tun.“ Der Fleischmagnat rief die gesamte Branche dazu auf, wieder selbstbewusst zu sein:„Metzger ist ein guter Job!“ Auch der Landwirtschaft riet er, das Positive stärker herauszuarbeiten und die Höfe zu öffnen. Die Branchen seien ja bereits auf dem Weg.Beispielsweise sei der Antibiotika-Verbrauch in den letzten drei Jahren um mehr als 50 Prozent gesunken. „Rom ist auch nicht an einem Tag erbaut“, erinnerte Tönnies. „Wir sind keine Umweltverbrecher. Wir produzieren nicht, was man lieber nicht produzieren sollte. Im Gegenteil: Wir erzeugen das beste Lebensmittel, das geht. Darauf bin ich stolz.“Darin war er sich mit Präsident Herbert Dohrmann vom Deutschen Fleischer-Verband (DFV) einig: „Wir sind stolz auf das, was wir tun. Wir müssen uns aber noch mehr öffnen. Wir und die Landwirtschaft.“ In beiden Bereichen gebe es tolle Betriebe, das müsse man den Bürgern zeigen. Allerdings müsse auch klar sein, dass eine grundsätzliche Wende, die alle Wünsche der Verbraucher umsetzt, nicht zum Nulltarif zu haben sei.Dohrmann: „Das geht nur mit anderen Preisen.“ Landwirte äußerten ihm gegenüber auch immer die Befürchtung, dass die Tierproduktion ins Ausland abwandere, wenn hierzulande immer schärfere Regelungen eingeführt werden. Das hätten die Wissenschaftler in ihrem Gutachten für das Bundeslandwirtschaftsministerium durchaus eingerechnet. Der Verbraucher sei ja scheinbar bereit, mehr für das Tierwohl zu bezahlen. „Außerdem kostet ja nicht alles mehr“, relativierte Balmann. Moderne Milchviehställe entsprächen bereits heute den Vorgaben. In der Mast gebe es jedoch viele Maßnahmen, die tatsächlich Geld kosteten.Von Moderatorin Renate Kühlcke danach befragt, ob die NGOs wohl mal müde würden, äußerte Alois Wohlfahrt wenig Hoffnung. „NGOs haben eine Art Geschäftsmodell in der Agrarkritik gefunden“, entgegnete der Landwirt. Allerdings gebe es derzeit echte Angriffsflächen. Also bleibe die Kritik, so lange sie nicht ausgeräumt seien. Der Allgäuer ermutigte seinen Berufsstand dazu zusammenzustehen, auch mit den Partnern in der Schlachtung und der Verarbeitung. Dann sei er guten Mutes.