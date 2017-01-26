Frische Forum Fleisch Ehrlich, offen und transparent

Donnerstag, 26. Januar 2017
Gehören zusammen: Grüne Woche und das Frische Forum Fleisch: Moderatorin Renate Kühlcke mit den Referenten Harm Böckmann, Prof. Dr. Alfons Balmann und Alois Wohlfahrt.
Foto: Felix Holland
Gehören zusammen: Grüne Woche und das Frische Forum Fleisch: Moderatorin Renate Kühlcke mit den Referenten Harm Böckmann, Prof. Dr. Alfons Balmann und Alois Wohlfahrt.
fleischwirtschaft.de — BERLIN 32. Frische Forum Fleisch von afz und „Fleischwirtschaft“ zur Grünen Woche. Wie kann die Fleischwirtschaft auch in Zukunft wirtschaftlich erfolgreich sein, aber gleichzeitig ihr Ansehen zurückgewinnen?

Von Gerd Abeln, Jörg Schiffeler und Sandra Sieler

Die Landwirtschaft ebenso wie die Fleischwirtschaft sind seit Jahren gewachsen, haben ihre Produkte und Prozesse optimiert. Aber irgendwann auf diesem Weg der Technisierung und Modernisierung ist das Vertrauen der Verbraucher auf der Strecke geblieben. Nicht nur das Grünbuch des Bundesernährungsministers zeigt, dass sich auch die Politik darüber Gedanken macht. Ein „Weiter so“ scheint es kaum zu geben. Ein „Alles auf Anfang“ geht jedoch genauso wenig. Das Frische Forum Fleisch am ersten Messetag der Grünen Woche in Berlin begab sich auf die Suche danach, was eine zukunftsfähige Land- und Fleischwirtschaft leisten müssen. 

Prof. Dr. Alfons Balmann
Foto: Felix Holland
Prof. Dr. Alfons Balmann
Kann die Landwirtschaft gesellschaftliche Erwartungen erfüllen? Diese Frage stellte Prof. Dr. Alfons Balmann vor dem Hintergrund der zunehmenden Entfremdung zwischen Landwirtschaft und Gesellschaft. Der Wissenschaftler vom IAMO gestand den Landwirten zwar zu, dass sie den Handlungsbedarf „teilweise erkannt“ hätten, aber die augenblickliche Öffentlichkeitsarbeit mit Demonstrationen wie „Wir machen Euch satt“, offenen Ställen oder Beiträgen in sozialen Medien reiche nicht aus.

„Die Landwirtschaft hat die Deutungshoheit in Agrarfragen verloren“, fasste Balmann die Ausgangspunkte seines Vortrags zusammen und meinte, dass zum Teil eher NGOs gefragt würden, um Zusammenhänge zu erklären. Der Wissenschaftler von der Abteilung Betriebs- und Strukturentwicklung im ländlichen Raum stellte die These auf, dass Probleme und Konflikte eng verbunden sind mit dem Mythos „bäuerliche Landwirtschaft“.
„Die Landwirtschaft hat die Deutungshoheit verloren.“
Prof. Dr. Alfons Balmann
So waren Farmer zu Zeiten von US-Präsident Thomas Jefferson (1785) noch „die von Gott Auswählten“, es gab zu keiner Zeit moralisch korrupte Bauern. Und diese hätten auch in späteren Jahrhunderten nicht die klassische Gewinnmaximierung, sondern vielmehr die Bedürfnisbefriedigung der Familie im Auge. Allerdings befänden sich die Bauern auch in einer Tretmühle, die aufgrund von Preisdruck immer neue Innovationen erfordere. Das habe etwa seit den 1950er-Jahre zu High-Tech-Landwirtschaft geführt, die abnehmende Betriebszahlen und steigende Größen mit sich bringe. Inzwischen komme ein immer größerer Teil der Produkte von immer weniger Betrieben, und zugleich schreite die Globalisierung weiter voran. „Die Agrarpreise in Deutschland sind Weltmarktpreise“, nannte der Leiter der IAMO-Abteilung Strukturwandel als aktuellen Trend auf, der sich seiner Meinung nach fortsetzen werde.

Vor diesem Hintergrund müsse die Landwirtschaft Vertrauen zurückgewinnen. Eine Strategie der „Romantisierung“ verkenne allerdings dabei die Realität. Der Agrarökonom empfahl daher eine „Entmythologisierung“, die allerdings eine selbstkritische Analyse seitens der Landwirtschaft erfordere. Als Konsequenz sei der Verlust von Privilegien zu tragen, zugleich bestehe der Bedarf an Übernahme von gesellschaftlicher Verantwortung (CSR). Dabei müssten die Interessen von Partnern in der Kette, Mitarbeitern oder Geldgebern fair ausbalanciert werden.

CSR sei einer von mehreren essentiellen Bausteinen und müsse zum Ziel haben, Glaubwürdigkeit und Vertrauen für die Zusammenarbeit mit Wirtschaft, Politik und Gesellschaft zu gewinnen. Implementieren lässt sich CSR laut Balmann unter anderem mit Koordination durch „Chain Captains“ wie dem Lebensmittelhandel oder Markenherstellern. Hier greife das eherne Gesetz der Verantwortung, nach dem mächtige Akteure ihre Macht verlieren, wenn sie nicht verantwortlich damit umgehen.

„Ohne Innovationen geht gar nichts“, mahnte der IAMO-Vertreter und forderte technische als auch organisatorische und institutionelle Bausteine. Dabei seien ein weiterer Strukturwandel trotz erheblicher sozialer Kosten und Konfliktpotenziale unvermeidbar und konstruktive Auseinandersetzungen erforderlich. Zunächst müsse landwirtschaftsintern gestritten werden, erst danach könne man glaubwürdig mit der Gesellschaft diskutieren. „Die Schaffung von Akzeptanz ist eine gewaltige Herausforderung“, schlussfolgerte Balmann. Die Größenordnung sei vergleichbar mit dem Transformationsprozess der ostdeutschen Landwirtschaft nach der Wende.

Reden statt protestieren

Bauern suchen faire Partner. Davon ist Alois Wohlfahrt überzeugt. Zusammen mit „Bauer Willi“ bildet er ein Team, das die Kommunikation zwischen Verbrauchern und Landwirten fördert. Das gelingt den beiden Landwirten mit Hilfe des Internets und der sozialen Netzwerke. Der Allgäuer Wohlfahrt sieht im ständigen Streben nach Wachstum eine Kernursache für die Probleme der Landwirtschaft von heute. Bauern seien eben immer auch Unternehmer, die um das Überleben ihres Hofs kämpfen und ihre Familie ernähren wollen. So arbeiteten die Landwirte immer effizienter, erhalten Subventionsgelder der EU und am Ende reicht es, um die Gesellschaft zu ernähren. „Wir machen satt“, betonte Wohlfahrt.
Alois Wohlfahrt
Foto: Felix Holland
Alois Wohlfahrt
Gleichwohl sei es nun an der Zeit, umzudenken. Die Landwirte suchten immer nach Schuldigen und finden sie in der Politik, im Lebensmittelhandel oder auch beim Wetter. Wohlfahrt empfiehlt ein Mehr an Reflexion. So sei es ein Sonderfall der Landwirtschaft, dass der Bauer nicht über eine aktive Vermarktung nachdenke. Hier zog er einen Vergleich zur Automobilindustrie. Er stellte die Frage: Würde ein Zulieferer auf die Idee kommen, seine Teile zu produzieren, ohne je bei seinen Kunden Qualitäten und Preise zu hinterfragen? 

„Wir müssen den Abliefermodus beenden und Partner suchen“, forderte Wohlfahrt und berichtete über die Zusammenarbeit des regionalen Händlers Feneberg mit den Landwirten der Region. Unter der Marke „Von Hier“ sei etwas ganz Neues entstanden. Nach mehr als 20 Jahren sei die Eigenmarke ein Aushängeschild für den Händler und die beteiligten Produzenten. Gemeinsam hätten beide auch einen Weg aus der Tiefpreisspirale gefunden, unter anderem mit einer mutigen Anpassung.
„Die Probleme von heute haben oft ihre Ursache in den Erfolgen von gestern. “
Alois Wohlfahrt
Das Sortiment mit Produkten aus der Heimat setzt auf Glaubwürdigkeit und Vertrauen. Dazu hätten die beteiligten Erzeuger lernen müssen, beim Marketing des Händlers mitzumachen. Eines der Erfolgsgeheimnisse sei dabei gewesen nicht länger zu protestieren, sondern intensiv mit dem Verbraucher zu reden. Es sei eine ganz besondere Erfahrung gewesen, den interessierten und neugierigen Kunden im Supermarkt vor Ort Rede und Antwort zum eigenen Produkt zu stehen.
"Bauer Willi"
Foto: Felix Holland
"Bauer Willi"
„Als Bauern müssen wir das Marketinggeschäft lernen und vom Jammern Abstand nehmen“, bekannte Wohlfahrt. Hier sieht er Parallelen zum Fleischerhandwerk und empfahl dringend die Ausarbeitung integrierter Konzepte zwischen Landwirten und Metzgermeistern. Dazu gehören die Themen Tierwohl, Image und Marktkonsolidierung sowie motivierte Erzeuger, damit die Rohstoffbeschaffung nicht nur gesichert werden kann, sondern auch den Ansprüchen der Gesellschaft genügt.

Frech, modern und neu

Nothing Kleingedrucktes: Das haben die beiden Jungunternehmer Harm Böckmann und Niko Brand (Brand Qualitätsfleisch) zum Grundsatz ihrer Wurstmarke „Supermeatboy“ erklärt. Während ihres Studiums sei die Idee entstanden, das perfekte Fleischprodukt anzubieten, das den Anforderungen des Landwirts, der Industrie und der Gesellschaft gerecht wird. Dabei ging es um einen sinnvollen Kompromiss aus Nachhaltigkeit und gutem Preis, wie der End-Zwanziger Böckmann den Teilnehmern des Frische Forums erläuterte. Es sei ihm eine ganz besondere Ehre, sein Produkt vor der – sicherlich auch kritischen – Fleischwirtschaft zu präsentieren, ließ der aus einer landwirtschaftlich geprägten Familie stammende Niedersachse seine Zuhörer wissen. Drei Leitlinien prägen die Produkte der Marke Supermeatboy, die die Unternehmer auch offensiv bewerben: echtes Tierwohl, echter Lohn, echte Transparenz. 
Harm Böckmann
Foto: Felix Holland
Harm Böckmann
Zurzeit bieten Böckmann und Brand ihre Salami am Stück in vier Sorten zu je 250 Gramm an. Auffällig ist der Zierkarton, der das Produkt umhüllt. Seit August letzten Jahres gibt es den Supermeatboy im deutschen Handel. „Wir haben zwar noch keinen 200 Seiten langen Kriterienkatalog zum Thema Tierwohl“, bekannte der Agrarökonom. Aber klar sei: Für den Verbraucher ist nur ein bisschen Tierwohl gar kein Tierwohl. „Zehn Prozent mehr Platz und ein Spielzeug – das reicht nicht“, warnte Böckmann. Von dem Begriff „Tierwohl“ erwarte der Verbraucher einen signifikanten Unterschied zur konventionellen Haltung. Bei den Produkten von Brand und Böckmann heißt das kurz gefasst: mehr Platz, Stroh, Ringelschwänze und Außenklimareize.

Was oft noch unterschätzt werde, seien die Erwartung der Konsumenten an die Arbeitsbedingungen in der Prozesskette. Schließlich müssten nicht nur Tiere mit Respekt behandelt werden, gleiches gelte für die Menschen. So geben die Macher des Supermeatboy das Versprechen, auf Leiharbeit zu verzichten. Prekäre Arbeitsverhältnisse seien tabu.

Transparenz über die Erzeugerbetriebe schafft ein Trackingcode auf jeder Packung, der direkt zum jeweiligen Landwirt führt. Bei den kleinen Strukturen sei das eben darstellbar, so Böckmann. „Landwirtschaft und Fleischindustrie haben viel Zeit und Mühe investiert, um ihre Produkte und Prozesse zu verbessern. Das gilt allerdings nicht für das Marketing“, merkte der Jungunternehmer an.
Grünewoche 2017 - Frische Forum Fleisch - Podium
(Bild: Felix Holland)

Mehr zum Thema

Frische Forum Fleisch Jeder trägt Verantwortung

Der Supermeatboy bedient sich einer klaren, ehrlichen Sprache, die sich auch für die Kommunikation über die sozialen Medien perfekt eignet. Ein Beispiel: „Natürlich ohne Farbstoffe oder anderen Bullshit, der in kein Essen gehört.“ Die Begriffe der Industrie seien oft viel zu technisch, monierte Böckmann. Für den Verbraucher gebe es keine Nutztiere, sondern einfach nur Tiere. Sie sprächen auch lieber von Aufzucht als von Mast.

Wer als Fleisch- oder Fleischwarenanbieter in den sozialen Medien unterwegs ist, sieht sich immer auch der Kritik ausgesetzt. Das ist beim Supermeatboy nicht anders. Hier lasse man kritische Postings zu und weise zwar sachlich, aber in einem lockeren Ton darauf hin, dass die Tiere mit größtmöglicher Würde gehalten und geschlachtet würden. Das Schlachten an sich sei für die Wurst aber nun mal notwendig, daran lässt man keinen Zweifel.

Gefragt nach den Herausforderungen der nächsten Jahre, lenkte Böckmann den Blick vor allem auf die Ganztier-Vermarktung, wünschte sich aber ebenso strategische Partner, um die Marke weiterzuentwickeln.

Metzger ist ein guter Job

Der Politikberater Balmann sah in dem Supermeatboy schon den ersten Ansatz, Verantwortung zu übernehmen. Die jungen Leute hätten ein Produkt entwickelt, das es ermögliche, die Mehrkosten zu tragen. Nur Nischenprodukte lösten die Probleme noch nicht.
Clemens Tönnies
Foto: Felix Holland
Clemens Tönnies
Clemens Tönnies, der sich von Böckmann an die eigenen beruflichen Anfänge erinnert fühlte, merkte in der anschließenden Diskussion an, dass es nur an einem Punkt der Wertschöpfungskette Geld gebe. Und das sei an der Kasse. Lasse man dem Verbraucher die Wahl zwischen Rouladen für 19,90 Euro oder 9,99 Euro im Angebot, entscheide dieser sich immer noch für das preiswertere Produkt. „Wir sind außerdem konfrontiert mit NGOs, die nicht wollen, was wir tun.“ Der Fleischmagnat rief die gesamte Branche dazu auf, wieder selbstbewusst zu sein:
„Wir müssen aufhören, uns ideologisch in eine Ecke stellen zu lassen.“
Clemens Tönnies
„Metzger ist ein guter Job!“ Auch der Landwirtschaft riet er, das Positive stärker herauszuarbeiten und die Höfe zu öffnen. Die Branchen seien ja bereits auf dem Weg.

Mehr zum Thema

Frische Forum Fleisch Gerechter Stolz braucht eine solide Basis

Beispielsweise sei der Antibiotika-Verbrauch in den letzten drei Jahren um mehr als 50 Prozent gesunken. „Rom ist auch nicht an einem Tag erbaut“, erinnerte Tönnies. „Wir sind keine Umweltverbrecher. Wir produzieren nicht, was man lieber nicht produzieren sollte. Im Gegenteil: Wir erzeugen das beste Lebensmittel, das geht. Darauf bin ich stolz.“
Herbert Dohrmann
Foto: Felix Holland
Herbert Dohrmann
Darin war er sich mit Präsident Herbert Dohrmann vom Deutschen Fleischer-Verband (DFV) einig: „Wir sind stolz auf das, was wir tun. Wir müssen uns aber noch mehr öffnen. Wir und die Landwirtschaft.“ In beiden Bereichen gebe es tolle Betriebe, das müsse man den Bürgern zeigen. Allerdings müsse auch klar sein, dass eine grundsätzliche Wende, die alle Wünsche der Verbraucher umsetzt, nicht zum Nulltarif zu haben sei.

Dohrmann: „Das geht nur mit anderen Preisen.“ Landwirte äußerten ihm gegenüber auch immer die Befürchtung, dass die Tierproduktion ins Ausland abwandere, wenn hierzulande immer schärfere Regelungen eingeführt werden. Das hätten die Wissenschaftler in ihrem Gutachten für das Bundeslandwirtschaftsministerium durchaus eingerechnet. Der Verbraucher sei ja scheinbar bereit, mehr für das Tierwohl zu bezahlen. „Außerdem kostet ja nicht alles mehr“, relativierte Balmann. Moderne Milchviehställe entsprächen bereits heute den Vorgaben. In der Mast gebe es jedoch viele Maßnahmen, die tatsächlich Geld kosteten.
Foto: Felix Holland
Von Moderatorin Renate Kühlcke danach befragt, ob die NGOs wohl mal müde würden, äußerte Alois Wohlfahrt wenig Hoffnung. „NGOs haben eine Art Geschäftsmodell in der Agrarkritik gefunden“, entgegnete der Landwirt. Allerdings gebe es derzeit echte Angriffsflächen. Also bleibe die Kritik, so lange sie nicht ausgeräumt seien. Der Allgäuer ermutigte seinen Berufsstand dazu zusammenzustehen, auch mit den Partnern in der Schlachtung und der Verarbeitung. Dann sei er guten Mutes.

Quelle: afz 4/2017
