Poultry Ukraine supplies record quantities

As the deputy director of the National Research Center "Institute of Agricultural Economics", Nikolay Pugachev, now reported, the record amount of 431,000 t of poultry meat was exported in 2020; that was four percent more than in the previous year. However, revenue from these sales fell by 4.1% to the equivalent of €460 mill. Pugachev cited the drop in prices for Ukrainian chicken meat as the reason.



He said the main buyers were Saudi Arabia with a 20.9% share, the Netherlands with 13.9%, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with 8.3%, Belarus with 6.1%, and Azerbaijan with 5.2% and Kazakhstan with 4.1%.

Ukrainian imports of poultry meat totaled 108,000 t last year, worth nearly €38 mill., down 18.0% and 13.4%, respectively. Current figures from the EU Commission, on the other hand, indicate that the European Union alone supplied nearly 146,000 t of poultry meat to Ukraine last year. EU imports of Ukrainian poultry meat are estimated at just under 109,000 t.