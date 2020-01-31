Trade Growth potential for market in Japan

Foto: Imago Images / Starface Ambassador Shinsuke Sugiyama, Ambassador of Japan to the United States, left, and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, right, hold up the documents for the cameras aster they signed the US-Japan Trade Agreement and US-Japan Digital Trade Agreement in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC.

The newly implemented US-Japan trade agreement has potential to significantly increase demand for US pork in Japan and USMEF has been working across many sectors in the market to promote the quality of US pork and update importers and distributors about its availability.

The US-Japan trade agreement, which entered into force Jan. 1, could have a significant impact on US pork exports, according to USMEF forecasts. Wit